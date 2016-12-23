There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Friday Dec 23, titled Highlights' view of same-sex families draws protest. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Could Highlights for Children become as scandalous as the old Abercrombie & Fitch catalog? That's the concern of One Million Moms, a division of Tupelo, Miss.-based American Family Association, after the Columbus-based publisher of the venerable kids' magazine said it will include same-sex families in future publications. Much as various groups including Focus on the Family called for boycotts of Abercrombie's "pornographic catalog" in the late 1990s, One Million Moms is urging members to call, email or connect on social media with Highlights and push the magazine to "not cave into pressure from homosexual activists by including same-sex families in the magazines."

