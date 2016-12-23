Highlights' view of same-sex families draws protest
There are 41 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Friday Dec 23, titled Highlights' view of same-sex families draws protest.
Could Highlights for Children become as scandalous as the old Abercrombie & Fitch catalog? That's the concern of One Million Moms, a division of Tupelo, Miss.-based American Family Association, after the Columbus-based publisher of the venerable kids' magazine said it will include same-sex families in future publications. Much as various groups including Focus on the Family called for boycotts of Abercrombie's "pornographic catalog" in the late 1990s, One Million Moms is urging members to call, email or connect on social media with Highlights and push the magazine to "not cave into pressure from homosexual activists by including same-sex families in the magazines."
#1 Friday Dec 23
We all cave into the religious tyranny of having Christmas. This world is diverse not one culture that has overpopulated it. We need less moms and more education to provide the wisdom to curb humanity from consuming itself to death.
#2 Friday Dec 23
Sales will drop like a rock.
#3 Friday Dec 23
Same old sex marriages will not survive in America. The same old sed couples are just wanting attention to their sex. The majority of the minorities do no get married. Marriage would only reduce medicaid , income supplements, rent supplements. food stamps, medical care cost, and free transportation and the tax refund for refusing to work. Why would anyone marry or fine a job when their entitlements would be reduced. The open door to the rent supplementedl bedroom is producing more income each year. Marriage is a white man's game and the same ole sex marriage is nothing but another way to get money from Washington. Same sex children have no mother nor father?
#4 Friday Dec 23
There goes my subscription. Same old sex marriage has no business in a normal magazine.
#5 Friday Dec 23
Stop government support of everyone old young married single food stamps, welfare, medicaid etc. Make marriage only religious and not a benefit for taxes or legal reasons.
#6 Friday Dec 23
You've been listening to too many of Tony Perkin's million moms
.
Gay couples have been extremely successful with their marriages; and do a superb job of raising kids
.
Gay people have plenty of money too; we're talking $917 billion per year in excess purchasing power
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pink_money
.
That's nearly 10 times more than the gross domestic product of Mississippi; which is only $95 billion
.
So YOU may be broke; but GAY people are not
#8 Friday Dec 23
You have a strange diet
.
I prefer food
#11 Friday Dec 23
The magazine will go bankrupt in another year. No one wants to see Adam and Steve highlights.
#12 Saturday Dec 24
Obviously it wasn't you
.
You're still full of it ;o)
#13 Saturday Dec 24
It is the same old sex marriages that never produce anything but shared entitlements and diseases with no cures.
#14 Saturday Dec 24
That is not the point. Let people marry their dogs if they want. Do not give government benefits for a religious vow. If people want to enter into a civil contract do not require them to be married. Do not give any extra benefits to people with or without children. It is the system that uses taxes and benefits to reward and punish behavior. This is not the idea of the founding fathers that the government should control lifestyles. It is the southern culture that has discriminated against creative people and made itself poor. It is the churches and regulations that control who wins and who loses in the social order. If we guarantee food, shelter, and education to everyone there is no stopping the ignorant from making children that follow their footsteps. Make having children a responsibility that costs you your life if you fail to take it seriously.
Gays are less likely to have children to support making their income $250,000 more for each child they do not have over a lifetime.
#15 Saturday Dec 24
You're putting us on; it's well above your grade level.
#16 Saturday Dec 24
It's all part of the great desensitizing of America. Stick it in their faces until they don't care anymore. The gay agenda in progress. Children are the prize targets, get them while they're young and teach them what to think.
#17 Saturday Dec 24
You can train children but they will have a mind of their own. The imagination is more powerful than training.
#18 Saturday Dec 24
Sounds like a lot but it's only 5% of the total.
#19 Saturday Dec 24
Homophobes are extremely psychosexually ill. When you're even more drunk than you are now you claim you want everyone treated equally - yet obviously heterosexuality is constantly pushed in everyone's face every minute of every day. Seek therapy, of the non "religious" sort.
#20 Saturday Dec 24
What's your stupid point? Jews are seven percent of the population...but then you would disparage Jews, too, if only in hushed tones.
Plus you're forgetting all the conflicted closet cases (who actually don't count for anything good,) all the bisexuals, the gay friendly majority under the age of 60.
#21 Saturday Dec 24
Making children should not be taken lightly. Having sex with multi partners is risk for passing things you do not want in your body. People that live for entertainment are missing the best part of being alive.
#22 Saturday Dec 24
(Actually Jews are only somewhere between two and four percent of the US population, depending how you count.)
#23 Saturday Dec 24
How will the world procreate with Steve and Adam and madam and eve? The sperm bank will bankrupt. What percent of America is not celebrating the birth of Christ. The population of the mall at Barnes Crossing is much more than 100,000. It is rather evident that Adam and Eve have a perfect history book that teaches how to be saved. Santa Claus is coming to town.
