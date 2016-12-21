Happy 2016 Birthday To A Legend of Ro...

Happy 2016 Birthday To A Legend of Rock and Roll, the Great Scotty Moore

It's Scotty Moore's 85th birthday! This is the guitar player who inspired Keith Richards to pick up his axe. Need moore? Scotty was Elvis Presley's original guitarist who played on every major early hit.

