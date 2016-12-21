'Generation KKK' Humanizes the Inhuman
There are 1 comment on the TheDailyBeast.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled 'Generation KKK' Humanizes the Inhuman. In it, TheDailyBeast.com reports that:
The A&E reality series, premiering Jan. 10, follows the everyday lives of a group of KKK members. The Daily Beast viewed the first four episodes of this garbage fire of a show.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
No media perception is reality. The basic idea is that many people prefer to be with others of the same culture.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss Sucks
|1 min
|Fired the Assistants
|12
|Man charged with Verona bank robbery
|6 min
|Thugville Dropout
|2
|THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inaugura...
|9 min
|Call Roger Wicker
|2
|Tupelo Regional Airport to continue receiving s...
|6 hr
|Rich and Famous
|5
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|19 hr
|better living
|5
|The Framing of James Dutschke Part 2
|19 hr
|some guy
|10
|Lee County Administrator
|20 hr
|Dead Paper
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC