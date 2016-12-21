Fireworks banned in some cities across region
Tupelo has maintained a ban on the use of fireworks inside the city limits for years. A few people will flout the ban every year, but violators are relatively sparse, according to authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo CVB anticipating busy start to year
|1 hr
|Working Part Time
|3
|Logans road house
|1 hr
|Self Service
|5
|Journal Daily
|1 hr
|Daily Journal
|28
|Railroad quiet zone not likely anytime soon in ...
|1 hr
|PDstalker
|7
|CPD investigates Columbus Fairgrounds for no pe...
|5 hr
|Talk
|1
|Houlka bids for school construction rejected
|5 hr
|Dumb
|1
|Cable Robbery
|13 hr
|Not Contract
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC