Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Dec 24, titled Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Three days before Christmas, the Osborne family sat in their living room watching a holiday movie on the Disney Channel, playing games on an iPad and talking about gifts and plans to see family on Sunday. Jamerious Osborne, 4, said he hopes to get a good toy for Christmas.
#2 Sunday Dec 25
The daily journal is no tabloid. People read tabloids and believes it. No one reads the Tupelo daily paper and believes anything they read. It is nothing but inhuman nature stories about nothing important. The paper is not trustworthy.
#3 Monday
America keeps the slaves in check with the so-call freebies. Nothing is free in America, Someone is paying the interest and the taxes. The cost of money is not free. That is all make believe paperboy propaganda .. Human interests?
