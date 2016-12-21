Expansive requests prompt possible public records policy revision
Facing broad requests for public documents from private data mining companies, the city's elected officials will soon consider possible revisions to public records policy. As allowed by state law, Tupelo leaders will likely clarify that they retain the right to charge certain fees for compliance with some public records requests, said city attorney Ben Logan.
