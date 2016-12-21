Expansive requests prompt possible pu...

Expansive requests prompt possible public records policy revision

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Facing broad requests for public documents from private data mining companies, the city's elected officials will soon consider possible revisions to public records policy. As allowed by state law, Tupelo leaders will likely clarify that they retain the right to charge certain fees for compliance with some public records requests, said city attorney Ben Logan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NMMC files lawsuit against United Health 2 hr Talk 5
News Olive Garden server fired after customers said ... 4 hr Talk 1
Opinion Poll 7 hr Worthless 3
Cable Robbery 7 hr Comcast Thieves 4
News Tupelo CVB anticipating busy start to year 7 hr Millionaires 5
News Fireworks banned in some cities across region 7 hr Journal Daily 1
Logans road house 16 hr Guest 6
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC