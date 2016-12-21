Educators want students to keep learning over break
There are 13 comments on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Educators want students to keep learning over break. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Students across Northeast Mississippi will be out of school for the next two-and-a-half weeks, but educators don't want students putting their brains on cruise control during the holidays. Schools generally focus on preventing "summer slide," or the loss of students' knowledge during summer break, but TPSD curriculum specialist Susan Hankins said the break for Christmas can also cause students to regress.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Saturday Dec 17
It is the teachers that need to learn something besides having students memorize multiple choice answers.
|
#2 Saturday Dec 17
The Tupelo school district test their students and the scores are much higher than the state tests. The students seem to forget every they know during vacation and after beefing promoted to the streets of Tupelo and flipping burgers a McDonalds forever.
|
#3 Sunday Dec 18
Now we know that the holidays are another reason for the Tupelo drop outs and student scores. The primary reason has always been blamed on a lack of food for the students at home. Why not feed the students three meals a day at the school and provide sleeping quarters for free and doctors on staff to treat those with special needs. Educators or sitters providing parental requirements? It takes the whole village to feed the unwanted and unplanned in Tupelo.
|
#4 Sunday Dec 18
What do you propose as the solution to solving the poverty problem? Oh yeah! More jail cells. That's the answer.
|
#5 Sunday Dec 18
Start with sterilizing both parents receiving welfare. Make it a requirement. Next have local schools and food shopping no fast food so they can live without a car. Next have all job training funded by the employer not the government. Next require I.Q testes to purchase entertainment such as TV and concerts. These things will change the focus of poverty to move to better motivations to improve their lives.
|
#6 Sunday Dec 18
Will there be any purges involved with that plan? Possibly a red book for reference?
|
#7 Sunday Dec 18
The idea is to improve humanity and everyone's life. Many in poverty have no idea how to train the brain for wisdom or why the keep shooting themselves in the foot. We need volunteers not rules in Red books. We need those that are stuck in consumerism to get better use of their time with those that can not even produce enough to survive.
We can not help children in poverty without spending the time tutoring them. This is a vocation of love not profit. The rewards or love are priceless.
|
#8 Sunday Dec 18
There should be a 12 month school calender and yes, schools should be in the neighborhoods, possibly through the 9th grade . But Tupelo's leaders would seem to be determined to take every opportunity to choose the worst possible alternative in every aspect of governing the city and the schools are one of the worst planned and managed systems here.
|
#9 Monday Dec 19
The school man knows how to manage himself out of a wet paper bag? Hind sight is 20 20. Knox has his hind in sight.
|
#10 Monday Dec 19
Who are the educators?
|
#11 Monday Dec 19
Try School man.
|
#12 Monday Dec 19
The Tupelo answer to the drop outs and those who refuse to work hard enough to learn is to raise property taxes that allow the school bosses to raise their budgets without any interference from the taxpayers who work and pay all the bills. The school man is all about more money poured into the failed education system in Tupelo. Closing neighborhood schools using a lack of federal funds has failed but the same attorneys and board members have the local daily paper in their back pockets. The propaganda machine has CREATED the white flight and now who do you think has moved into all the blighted neighborhoods? if you do not attend class and roam the streets all day every day, how does higher taxes improve the lack of education success. Tupelo schools buildings are too big and the idea that the high school is a success with a college campus arrangement has proven to be ineffective. The growth in the private school that has created the traffic problems on Endville road justifies a turn lane for the safety of the children but oh no Reed refused to help the private school. Now that is the true picture of the true selfish Tupelo pride and spirit. The daily paper has killed the goose that laid the golden Tupelo eggs. Tupelo has a good past but dim future and it shows on the front page every day.
|
#13 Monday Dec 19
The daily Tupelo paper is not but funnies and used car sales and free advertising for Monday night blue canoeing?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss Sucks
|6 min
|Fired the Assistants
|12
|Man charged with Verona bank robbery
|11 min
|Thugville Dropout
|2
|THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inaugura...
|14 min
|Call Roger Wicker
|2
|'Generation KKK' Humanizes the Inhuman
|6 hr
|better living
|1
|Tupelo Regional Airport to continue receiving s...
|6 hr
|Rich and Famous
|5
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|19 hr
|better living
|5
|The Framing of James Dutschke Part 2
|19 hr
|some guy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC