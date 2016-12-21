Donors support first responders durin...

Donors support first responders during blood drive

Dozens of people gave their time and their blood to replenish the shelves at the United Blood Services during the second annual Battle of the Badges. The blood drive continues today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the west side of the coliseum.

