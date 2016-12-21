There are on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Curtis suing government for wrongful arrest. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

A Corinth Elvis impersonator is again suing the federal government for wrongful arrest in connection with a spring 2013 case of poison letters sent to the President, a U.S. Senator and a county judge In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oxford, Paul Kevin Curtis says federal prosecutors held him in jail for five days even though there was no evidence that he was responsible for mailing letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama, Sen. Roger Wicker and Lee County Justice Court Judge Sadie Holland. James Everett Dutschke was arrested by federal agents a few days after Curtis was finally released.

