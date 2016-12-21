Curtis suing government for wrongful arrest
A Corinth Elvis impersonator is again suing the federal government for wrongful arrest in connection with a spring 2013 case of poison letters sent to the President, a U.S. Senator and a county judge In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oxford, Paul Kevin Curtis says federal prosecutors held him in jail for five days even though there was no evidence that he was responsible for mailing letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama, Sen. Roger Wicker and Lee County Justice Court Judge Sadie Holland. James Everett Dutschke was arrested by federal agents a few days after Curtis was finally released.
#1 Friday Dec 16
Police need hard evidence to arrest a person. Much of the country has employed veterans that do not have the ability to serve the citizen.
#2 Friday Dec 16
Curtis is in a make believe world. Perry Mason is his attorney. What a fool needing media attention. The Tupelo daily has no news daily.
#3 Friday Dec 16
Good for him, interesting someone just started making YouTube vids and bashing him right at the same time. The Government is so shady it's probably one of Tupelo's finest or that DA Daniels that came out calling him guilty from the start.
#4 Friday Dec 16
Guess you haven't been following the case very closely - Curtis' call-phrases were all over the letters. That is reason to arrest a person in a Ricin-to-the-president case believe it or not.
There really isn't a lawsuit here- In fact, the only person framed was Dutschke.
#6 Friday Dec 16
I don't doubt Dutschke was framed, but don't blame Curtis because he's an easy target. No doubt the powers that be would like both to disappear. I know both of them. Dutschke is a shady individual, but that doesn't make him guilty, and whatever Curtis saw at the hospital obviously affected him, however slandering the guy on you personal hunch is baseless and void of any fact. I'm anonymous and I too can approve this message.
#7 Friday Dec 16
Well, if you watched part 3, I indicated my suspicions that both Curtis and Dutschke were framed- Curtis potentially with partial knowledge of what would happen to Dutschke, but not necessarily so. Curtis has also posted multiple negative videos regarding Steve Holland.
The very public riff between the men could be used by a 3rd party (IMO the Hollands, specifically Steve) to "frame" both men, but mostly Dutschke.
Regarding "slandering" I don't think I have done that at all, but everybody is entitled to their own opinion on a high profile court case.
What else do you know about these men? Just curious. Anything I haven't covered in parts 1-4 yet?
Yeah, Dutschke is "weird", potentially very weird, but it was his personal attacks against Holland which really did him in. Holland didn't like being challenged (he has held his seat for 30 years, hardly ever being challenged as he always likes to say) and really didn't like the "corruption" comments Dutschke was making about him and his character.. so we have motive.
Holland could have easily used the very public feud between Dutschke and Curtis to frame both of them, killing two birds with one stone if you will. Getting both his enemies "gone" - for James it was in jail for 25 years, and for Curtis, his name would forever be associated with "attempting to poison the president".. I do personally believe Curtis knew more about what was going on than he lets on about though.. Both essentially get framed.
Curtis (in my opinion) didn't get exactly what he was expecting to get out of this deal- He wanted to move out of his shitty Tennessee Valley Housing Authority house, he wanted fame, he wanted money he knew he could get after the "false imprisonment lawsuits".. Maybe he didn't realize all of that wouldn't be worth having his name forever associated with a crime that he didn't do? Not sure really, and obviously a lot of speculation, but worth thinking about.
#8 Friday Dec 16
Ok, I totally agree with this post. Previously it come across as placing blame on Curtis. I did not see the vid about both being possibly framed. I do agree with everything Hollands mother said, but Holland lady remarks are no different than any other power abusing Government official, I am surprised he didn't have his remarks removed by the court reporters as most do, that in itself speaks volumes about him. Do you know how often court document are altered? It's commonplace for judges to delete anything they think can comeback.
What else do I know about these two men, quit a bit. However, the things I know are more character related and have nothing specifically related to this case. I also know a lot about how corrupt the FBI is and how they operate, but hey in the real world the mere factual innocence has nothing to do with our courts.
#9 Friday Dec 16
Correction "holland lady" should have been hollands son---spell ck!
#10 Friday Dec 16
So, you live 94.9 miles away from Curtis, and 92 miles away from Dutschke, and you know "quite a bit about both men?" Wow! What are the odds?
Sounds even more hard to believe than Dutschkes' 2 "neighbors" 12 and 13 houses away telling tales about him almost.. But only about 90 miles more unlikely...
You understand why I am having a hard time believing you, right?
#11 Friday Dec 16
I don't use my home router.
I know both these guys through an unusual chain of life events over the years, directly related to living in Tupelo. Curtis got my attention well over 10 years ago when he was going through his hospital cleaning contract ordeal, not because I believed any of it per say, but because of the harassment he endured from the town. Tupelo at the time was using the same Judge and DA on all high profile cases, that made the town look bad.
David Danials and Judge Gardner both conspired to politically rail people in Tupelo who made "Trouble".
Dutschke I came to know through his teachings of taekwondo, red flags and sociopathic pathic behavior were on a scale no one would believe and most wouldn't recognize until until years later. Dutschke truly has a genius IQ, and coupled with his lack of empathy and egotistical drive, he is a fault to the community.
#12 Friday Dec 16
Oh, Ok, thanks for "clearing that up".. ;)
I DEFINITELY believe you ;)
#13 Friday Dec 16
You do understand a router has nothing to do with where your IP address originates from, right? ;)
|
#14 Friday Dec 16
Our back and forth banter slowed, you were so sure of yourself and your stance until I started naming names with truths, my guess is your consulting. Don't fret, Government always wins, in sure this thread will disappear as truth doesn't meet the agenda.
Post again, I'll be laying in wait.
#15 Friday Dec 16
Seriously, I'm so tired of corruption, ask more questions, I'll make the entire Tupelo Police Department, MBI, and FBI look like what they really are... Political pawns.
#16 Friday Dec 16
Yes. Come on over.
#17 Friday Dec 16
To your house in Senatobia, near where the letters were the Ricin letters were postmarked from? Nah.. Too sketchy for me.. ;)
You got busted ;)
|
Your a clown if you go to Senatobia looking for truth you won't find me, please don't jackboot the wrong people, I swear as God is my witness you started this post, I only told you the truth about Tupelo, and the courts.
Your showing your true character. I'll tell you this if I get on the jury Kevin Curtis is going to be a multi millionaire, and as far as any "average" guy is concerned he will win.
|
@ "Anonymous in Senatobia" -
Again, a router has nothing to do with the origin of your IP address. Your modem is the device which indicates where your IP address originates from.
You are a liar obviously, and I already proved that you are a liar. You live near where the original 3 "Ricin Letters" (no Ricin actually in the letters) were postmarked from, and then lied about where you live.. and are attempting to clear Curtis' name, but why?
I don't blame you for attempting to conceal your location to protect yourself, however, it must be noted that you lied regarding living in Senatobia. You do. A router has nothing to do with an IP address.
A person who lives 94 and 90 miles away from two people they allegedly "know.. is sketchy as all get up.
You have a great day sir. ;)
#20 Friday Dec 16
You have no idea what Mississippi is about and who knows who. I can tell you that 90 miles is nothing in this state. Families have been here over 100 years. This is not LA LA land.
|
I haven't lied about anything. You won't accept the truth.
|
