Crime Reports: Dec. 23, 2016
There are 9 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday, titled Crime Reports: Dec. 23, 2016. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m. a Marcus Wilson, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of armed robbery, grand larceny, kidnapping. a A Nettleton man said someone pried open the front door of an unoccupied Highway 6 Plantersville house.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Friday
Merry Christmas? It sounds like we have no humanity only consumers.
|
United States
|
#2 Friday
Tupelo entertains the thugs in the county jail where there is no room.
|
#3 Yesterday
All the crooks and thieves and robbers and burglars and drug dealers and thugs in north Mississippi make Tupelo their dens. The shootings and stabbings keep the police detained while the thieves damage homes looking for something to convert to cash at the pawn shop. Why work when all the girlfriends with all the entitlements keep you warm at night. Let's see now, who I gonna sleep with tonight in Tupelo? Who pays for the damages and who feeds your unplanned and unwanted kids?
|
#4 Yesterday
Tupelo has gone into debt for a swimming pool for a few visitors, and new bicycle bridges out east, and a new downtown main street and a new police station. THE NUMBER ONE NEED IN TUPELO is a jail to house the thugs and thieves and robbers that have moved to Tupelo as the white flight continued. Tupelo encourages more neighborhood blight and more undesirables who refuse to work and more crime. Why? Tupelo has refused to invest in a jail to house the crooks. Tupelo has ignored the number one need of the town that was a decent little town to raise a family just a few years ago. Now, Tupelo has ignored the fact that the city has no where to keep the crooks and murderers off the streets. Tupelo's needs a city jail as large as necessary to clean up the litter on the streets. A town without a jail keeps the thugs on the streets.
|
#5 Yesterday
The city of Tupelo has provide more and more free basketball courts that are lighted and well maintained throughout the city for the hooded bros to shoot a little ball and stay off the streets..Now the city provides a place for the boys in the hood to bring loaded pistols to settle the fouls on the court. The is no answer to stupid dropouts needing to pop a cap in yo bro to settle the score. Tupelo is a lost cause and should close every city provide basketball court due to ignorance and uncontrollable tempers that are willing to serve time over a basketball. Dumb and dumber? Where is Nettie?
|
#6 18 hrs ago
Three boys playing shooting some hoops or selling drugs on the Theron Nichols city park. Three boys with three different calibers of pistols and who knows how many knives. Who let all the thugs move into Tupelo in the past few years? Tupelo does not have a jail so now you know.
|
#7 17 hrs ago
The city of Tupelo has raised the taxes on the poor working people again next year. Why continue to build parks and swimming pools and splash pads and basketball courts for the young thugs to shoot each other with their not permited carry pistols. How to do you hide a loaded pistol in underwear down to your knees?
|
#8 16 hrs ago
The thugs within the police department and the brass who watched over them have shown the good people of Tupelo there are no laws except those put upon ones self.
Tupelo is a product of leading by example.
|
#9 13 hrs ago
Tupelo is wall to wall thugs who refuse to work. Why take a cut in entitlements by flipping burgers at McDonalds and getting paid for working. How many kids have you sired and who feeds them? How many marriage licenses do you have?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|7 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home
|1 hr
|Dirt Tabloid
|1
|Mississippi State
|1 hr
|Bowlers
|3
|Pet Page
|2 hr
|Facebook for Dogs
|4
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|2 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|i i Tupelo police searching for gas station robber
|2 hr
|White Flight
|15
|NMHS, United reach temporary accord, ensures co...
|12 hr
|Rod Knox
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC