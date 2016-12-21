There are on the Commercial Dispatch story from 18 hrs ago, titled CPD investigates Columbus Fairgrounds for no permit. In it, Commercial Dispatch reports that:

On Tuesday, Mayor Robert Smith ordered the Columbus Police Department to investigate why a gathering of as many as 300 people at the Columbus Fairgrounds Sunday night and early Monday morning -- and where a local man was shot -- did not have a permit filed with the city. At about 12:50 a.m. Monday, 25-year-old Jeremy Wells was shot in the hip in the parking lot of the fairgrounds during a party there.

