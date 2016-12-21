City seeks proposals for Mill Village redevelopment effort
There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday Dec 16, titled City seeks proposals for Mill Village redevelopment effort. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
City leaders are seeking development proposals from the private sector for a parcel of land in the historic Mill Village neighborhood. The land, about 2.5 acres, was obtained by the city of Tupelo partially through donation and partially through purchase.
#1 Friday Dec 16
let it be a community food garden.
#2 Friday Dec 16
Will EBT cards be accepted for purchasing fresh veggies?
#3 Saturday Dec 17
The mayor travels seeking something he can not get at home?
