City seeks proposals for Mill Village redevelopment effort

There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday Dec 16, titled City seeks proposals for Mill Village redevelopment effort. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

City leaders are seeking development proposals from the private sector for a parcel of land in the historic Mill Village neighborhood. The land, about 2.5 acres, was obtained by the city of Tupelo partially through donation and partially through purchase.

Lost world

Tupelo, MS

#1 Friday Dec 16
let it be a community food garden.
Freedom

Tupelo, MS

#2 Friday Dec 16
Will EBT cards be accepted for purchasing fresh veggies?
Seeking City

Tupelo, MS

#3 Saturday Dec 17
The mayor travels seeking something he can not get at home?
