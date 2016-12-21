Charlie Mitchell: Archives and History taps five more as state superstars
None of them will be there to be toasted, hear the applause and pick up a trophy, but Evelyn Gandy, James Hardy, Aaron Henry, Elvis Presley and Ida B. Wells certainly deserve to join the roster of Mississippi superstars. The five lived very different lives, but the Mississippi Department of Archives and History -- which tapped them as its 2016 Hall of Fame inductees -- could not have chosen better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss Sucks
|6 min
|Fired the Assistants
|12
|Man charged with Verona bank robbery
|11 min
|Thugville Dropout
|2
|THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inaugura...
|14 min
|Call Roger Wicker
|2
|'Generation KKK' Humanizes the Inhuman
|6 hr
|better living
|1
|Tupelo Regional Airport to continue receiving s...
|6 hr
|Rich and Famous
|5
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|19 hr
|better living
|5
|The Framing of James Dutschke Part 2
|19 hr
|some guy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC