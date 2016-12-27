Bella Italy opening within two weeks ...

Bella Italy opening within two weeks in former Sam's seafood restaurant

We didn't get a chance to post this last week, but we dropped by the future Bella Italy restaurant on South Gloster Street in Tupelo. We were told last Wednesday that it would open "in about two weeks," so that puts is opening sometime next week.

Dumb deals

Tupelo, MS

#1 18 hrs ago
I never knew Sam's but then i cook my meals and do not go to south Gloster. it is not a place for civilized people.

This is marketing probably paid for.
Sams See Food

Tupelo, MS

#2 18 hrs ago
The paperboys did not want to disclose that another restaurant has closed with making some off the cuff guess about another restaurant opening real soon? The paper boys use the misleading statement daily. Soon is when, searching for what, investigating what, reviewing videos for who, assuming no one was shot because there was not body in the parking lot. The truth is the police have no idea about another shooting in a full parking lot on main street Tupelo.
Closed

Tupelo, MS

#3 5 hrs ago
In other words another failed Tupelo restaurant has closed. Tupelo high school has stretched the number of dropouts down to less than 20 per cent and now restaurants are closing due to the drop out labor shortage in Tupelo. CDF projected the drop out demand over the next 5 years to be stable.
