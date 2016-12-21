Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH go extra mile to bring ...
There are 1 comment on the Commercial Dispatch story from Saturday Dec 24, titled Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH go extra mile to bring .... In it, Commercial Dispatch reports that:
Mike and Trisha Bounds with Baptist Palliative Care Coordinator Debra Rhinewalt at Baptist Thursday afternoon. Mike is spending Christmas in the hospital, but that is not stopping his family from making it a special day.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
|
#1 Sunday Dec 25
Marketing
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bart Aguirre
|5 min
|Saltillo At Home
|8
|Journal Daily
|25 min
|Dallas Cowboys
|21
|NMMC files lawsuit against United Health
|30 min
|Raising Health
|1
|Bella Italy opening within two weeks in former ...
|50 min
|Sams See Food
|2
|Tupelo police to move into new headquarters soon
|2 hr
|Useless Cops
|18
|Railroad quiet zone not likely anytime soon in ...
|2 hr
|Rod Knox
|5
|Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Tupelo
|2 hr
|Truth
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC