There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday, titled Arrest made in string of recent robberies. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Marcus C. Wilson, 34, of Tupelo, has been charged in the robbery of a Dollar General and two convenience stores. He faces two charges of armed robbery, one charge of grand larceny, and one charge of kidnapping.

Rational

Tupelo, MS

#1 Friday
Who's lives matter?
Working to Feed Em

United States

#2 Friday
Another lazy A H to feed for life
Where da jail

Tupelo, MS

#3 Yesterday
Tupelo has a flooded new police station but no jail. What kind of town would spend over $10 million on a nice water damaged mold growing building for the police but no jail to feed and protect the Tupelo thugs? Tupelo needs bars on the city limits to keep the thugs out. Every thug in the surrounding states is very aware that the city of Tupelo does not have a jail and has a no shooting policy. All the thugs feel safe in Tupelo and all the working taxpayers are afraid to go to sleep and stay in the homes after dark.
Tupelo, MS

