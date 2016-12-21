Arrest made in string of recent robberies
There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday, titled Arrest made in string of recent robberies. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Marcus C. Wilson, 34, of Tupelo, has been charged in the robbery of a Dollar General and two convenience stores. He faces two charges of armed robbery, one charge of grand larceny, and one charge of kidnapping.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Friday
Who's lives matter?
|
United States
|
#2 Friday
Another lazy A H to feed for life
|
#3 Yesterday
Tupelo has a flooded new police station but no jail. What kind of town would spend over $10 million on a nice water damaged mold growing building for the police but no jail to feed and protect the Tupelo thugs? Tupelo needs bars on the city limits to keep the thugs out. Every thug in the surrounding states is very aware that the city of Tupelo does not have a jail and has a no shooting policy. All the thugs feel safe in Tupelo and all the working taxpayers are afraid to go to sleep and stay in the homes after dark.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|8 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home
|1 hr
|Dirt Tabloid
|1
|Mississippi State
|1 hr
|Bowlers
|3
|Pet Page
|2 hr
|Facebook for Dogs
|4
|Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre...
|2 hr
|Tupelo Thugs
|11
|i i Tupelo police searching for gas station robber
|2 hr
|White Flight
|15
|NMHS, United reach temporary accord, ensures co...
|12 hr
|Rod Knox
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC