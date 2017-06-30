Store, community cope after slayings

Store, community cope after slayings

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: The Times-Tribune

More than a month after the tragic shooting at Weis Market, people and businesses in the small community near Tunkhannock in Wyoming County are still trying to recover. Randy Robert Stair, 24, of Franklin Twp., Luzerne County, shot and killed three co-workers June 8 and caused damage to the store before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) May '17 Tallblonde58 11
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. (Nov '16) Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's (Nov '16) Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC