Store, community cope after slayings
More than a month after the tragic shooting at Weis Market, people and businesses in the small community near Tunkhannock in Wyoming County are still trying to recover. Randy Robert Stair, 24, of Franklin Twp., Luzerne County, shot and killed three co-workers June 8 and caused damage to the store before turning the gun on himself, police said.
