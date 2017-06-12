Wyoming County church leaders offer s...

Wyoming County church leaders offer support in wake of grocery store shooting

In the wake of a mass shooting Thursday, just minutes from his church, Grace Fellowship on Route 29, the congregation spent time praying and looking for meaning in the tragedy that has ravaged the tightknit community. Several employees of Weis Markets in Eaton Twp., where an employee killed three co-workers and then took his own life early Thursday morning, showed up for the Sunday service.

