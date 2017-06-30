Woman who overdosed sues police for f...

Woman who overdosed sues police for filing drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times-Tribune

A Tunkhannock woman who survived a heroin overdose filed a federal lawsuit alleging she was wrongly charged with drug offenses despite the fact she was immune from prosecution. Samantha Bailey, 27 Morio Drive, claims Wyoming County District Attorney Jeffrey Mitchell and a police officer persisted in filing charges even though she qualified for immunity under the Drug Overdose Immunity Act - a state law that protects overdose victims and those who seek assistance for them from prosecution under certain circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) May '17 Tallblonde58 11
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. (Nov '16) Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's (Nov '16) Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,233 • Total comments across all topics: 282,176,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC