Weis Market Set to Reopen After Shooting
A supermarket in Wyoming County where three store employees and the gunman were shot and killed earlier this month is set to reopen in July. The Weis supermarket in Eaton Township will reopen July 13, according to Dennis Curtin, the Director of Public Relations for Weis Markets, Inc. "Currently we are repairing the store and remodeling it.
