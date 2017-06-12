Tunkhannock shooting victim mourned

BUTCH COMEGYS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Flowers remain as part of a memorial in front of Weis Market on Monday evening in Eaton Twp., in memory of the three employees who were killed last week by a co-worker who later killed himself. TUNKHANNOCK - Flowers, candles and notes, a memorial for the fallen, remained in front of the Weis Market along Hunter Highway on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.