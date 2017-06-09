Tight-Knit Community Reacts to Supermarket Shooting
It looked like a normal busy morning at Gay's True Value in Tunkhannock, but it certainly didn't feel normal a day after another Tunkhannock area business, Weis Markets in Eaton Township, was the scene of a murder-suicide. "It's hard to imagine it's actually happening in a small community, you hear about it in big cities, but here it is in a small community and it's just tough to fathom right now," Dan Gay, of Gay's True Value, said.
