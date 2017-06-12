Survivor says grocery store killer saw her but spared her

The sole survivor of a shooting by a Pennsylvania grocery store employee who killed three co-workers and then himself told authorities the shooter locked eyes with her but decided to spare her life for some reason. Police said 24-year-old Randy Stair brought two pistol-grip shotguns to work at the Weis Market in rural Tunkhannock, about 150 miles northwest of New York City, and blocked store exits before he began shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

