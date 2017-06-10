Scouts' Square Dance Raises Money for...

Scouts' Square Dance Raises Money for Families of Supermarket Shooting Victims

"All join hands" is a call heard at almost every square dance, but Saturday evening at the Mehoopany Fire Hall the words had a deeper meaning. Scouts from Troop 186 and their families gathered together, still shaken by the murder-suicide that left 4 people dead at the Weis Market near Tunkhannock early Thursday morning.

