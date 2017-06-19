Rattlesnake Roundup collects 32 entries

Rattlesnake Roundup collects 32 entries

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Times-Tribune

She's a Tunkhannock borough cop by day, but on a special weekend in June, Noxen volunteer firefighter Alaisha Sherwood is big on educating the public about snakes. Welcome to the annual Rattlesnake Roundup where Sherwood, who was off police duty this weekend, enjoyed walking the perimeter of a snake pit enclosed with around 30 inches of chickenwire fencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) May '17 Tallblonde58 11
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. (Nov '16) Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's (Nov '16) Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC