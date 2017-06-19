Rattlesnake Roundup collects 32 entries

She's a Tunkhannock borough cop by day, but on a special weekend in June, Noxen volunteer firefighter Alaisha Sherwood is big on educating the public about snakes. Welcome to the annual Rattlesnake Roundup where Sherwood, who was off police duty this weekend, enjoyed walking the perimeter of a snake pit enclosed with around 30 inches of chickenwire fencing.

