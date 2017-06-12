Many area residents support natural gas pipeline project

Most of the 100 people attending a hearing Monday spoke in support of the 197-mile-long Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline project, pointing to the economic benefits it would bring to Pennsylvania through energy efficiency. The hearing, held at Tunkhannock Area Middle School, offered residents a chance to offer their opinion on the proposed pipeline, which will run through Wyoming, Susquehanna, Clinton, Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.