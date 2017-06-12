Many area residents support natural g...

Many area residents support natural gas pipeline project

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Most of the 100 people attending a hearing Monday spoke in support of the 197-mile-long Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline project, pointing to the economic benefits it would bring to Pennsylvania through energy efficiency. The hearing, held at Tunkhannock Area Middle School, offered residents a chance to offer their opinion on the proposed pipeline, which will run through Wyoming, Susquehanna, Clinton, Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties.

