Many area residents support natural gas pipeline project
Most of the 100 people attending a hearing Monday spoke in support of the 197-mile-long Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline project, pointing to the economic benefits it would bring to Pennsylvania through energy efficiency. The hearing, held at Tunkhannock Area Middle School, offered residents a chance to offer their opinion on the proposed pipeline, which will run through Wyoming, Susquehanna, Clinton, Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties.
