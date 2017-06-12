Home Scorched by Flames in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK -- A home was scorched by flames late Sunday afternoon in Wyoming County. This video and several photos were sent in by viewers of the home on Wyoming Avenue in Tunkhannock.

Tunkhannock, PA

