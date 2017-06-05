Four dead in shooting in closed super...

Four dead in shooting in closed supermarket

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Weis Market is seen early on June 8, 2017 after 4 bodies were found with gunshot wounds inside in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide TUNKHANNOCK, EATON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State Police say four people are dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) May '17 Tallblonde58 11
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. (Nov '16) Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's (Nov '16) Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC