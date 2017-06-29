Building Future Leaders Across the St...

Building Future Leaders Across the State in Wyoming County

In just one week, high school students - and total strangers - from all across Northeastern Pennsylvania have come together in one part of Wyoming County and transformed - all thanks to the Rotary Youth Leadership Association's summer conference. Students from across 10 counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania gathered on the grounds of Keystone College for the week-long conference.

