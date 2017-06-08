After Senseless Tragedy at Weis Marke...

After Senseless Tragedy at Weis Markets, A Vigil For Victims

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

More than a hundred people, holding white roses, gathered to sing, pray and comfort each other in front of the Wyoming County Courthouse Thursday night in the wake of the murder-suicide at Weis Markets in Eaton Township. "Standing next to somebody and saying 'I hurt and you hurt and we can hurt together,' We share that a little bit," said Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) May '17 Tallblonde58 11
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. (Nov '16) Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's (Nov '16) Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC