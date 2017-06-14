After Latest Mass Shooting, a Renewed...

After Latest Mass Shooting, a Renewed Call to 'Stop the Bleed'

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

After Wednesday's shooting outside Washington, a congressman is being hailed for saving another's life by using a tourniquet. "I was able to make it to the dugout, take off my belt, one of the staffers was wounded, take off the belt, myself and another person put the tourniquet on his leg," said Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama.

