Wyoming County couple found dead in their home
State police activated their major case team to investigate the death of a husband and wife who were found in their Nicholson Twp. home, authorities said Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|May 2
|Tallblonde58
|11
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Out4blood
|4
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC