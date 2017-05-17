Wyoming County couple found dead in t...

Wyoming County couple found dead in their home

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

State police activated their major case team to investigate the death of a husband and wife who were found in their Nicholson Twp. home, authorities said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) May 2 Tallblonde58 11
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC