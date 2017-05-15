Wanted Escapees from Wyoming County Nabbed
Police tell Newswatch 16 that Chelsea Robinson was arrested Monday in Bradford County. She will be brought back to Wyoming County Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|May 2
|Tallblonde58
|11
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Out4blood
|4
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA. (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC