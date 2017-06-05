Tunkhannock woman gets probation for ...

Tunkhannock woman gets probation for thefts

Friday May 26 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A 42-year-old Tunkhannock woman was sentenced to 30 months probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine, as well as restitution, for her role in taking more than $6,000 from the Tunkhannock Junior Women's Club. Brenda Anne Publik of Mill Lane appeared before Senior Judge Kenneth Seamans from Susquehanna County on Thursday morning and tearfully apologized.

