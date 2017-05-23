Route 6 Alliance names Warren Heritag...

Route 6 Alliance names Warren Heritage Community of the Year

1 hr ago Read more: Times Observer

According to City Planning Director David Hildebrand, projects in Warren that contributed to the win included kiosks that punctuated the Walkable Warren route, entrance signs which are planned for the east and west entrances to the city directing travelers off the bypass and onto Business Route 6, completion of a strategic plan for the city, and the River Landing at Warren project, which was approved at Monday night's City Council meeting. The 2016 winner of Heritage Community of the Year was the Borough of Tunkhannock, which is where the annual conference was held earlier this month.

