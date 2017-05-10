Pa. woman, 27, sought by cops in felony escape
Chelsea Robinson, 27, a young woman on probation in Wyoming County, Pa., is now facing a felony escape charge after allegedly bolting on her probation officer. Police are actively searching for her and a man she might be with.( A young woman on probation in Wyoming County, Pa., is now facing a felony escape charge after allegedly bolting on her probation officer.
