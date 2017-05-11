On The Run: Police In Wyoming County Continue Search For Escaped Prisoner And Boyfriend

Police in Wyoming County continue to search for 27-year old Chelsea Robinson of Montrose and her boyfriend, 32-year old Shane Macnamee. Tunkhannock police say last Friday, Robinson was in custody, her hands cuffed behind her back, walking with adult probation officers from the courthouse in Tunkhannock to the nearby jail when a vehicle pulled up, a door opened, and Robinson bolted, jumping in and taking off.

