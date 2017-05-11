On The Run: Police In Wyoming County ...

On The Run: Police In Wyoming County Continue Search For Escaped Prisoner And Boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Police in Wyoming County continue to search for 27-year old Chelsea Robinson of Montrose and her boyfriend, 32-year old Shane Macnamee. Tunkhannock police say last Friday, Robinson was in custody, her hands cuffed behind her back, walking with adult probation officers from the courthouse in Tunkhannock to the nearby jail when a vehicle pulled up, a door opened, and Robinson bolted, jumping in and taking off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) May 2 Tallblonde58 11
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,999,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC