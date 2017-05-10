Guilty pleas scheduled today in Tunkhannock fatal hazing

Four fraternity members are scheduled to plead guilty this afternoon in connection with a pledge's death resulting from a 2013 hazing ritual in Tunkhannock Township. Kenny Kwan, Sheldon Wong, Raymond Lam and Charles Lai were all members of the Pi Delta Psi fraternity's colony at Baruch College in New York when they and 33 other frat brothers rented a Tunkhannock Township residence on the weekend of Dec. 8, 2013.

