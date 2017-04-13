Wyoming County Guilty Pleas 4/13/2017

Wyoming County Guilty Pleas 4/13/2017

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Times-Tribune

The former Wyoming County public safety director was sentenced to two years of probation in two cases, one involving the purchase of more than $90,000 in toner cartridges the county may never use. a- John Edward Barral, 29, of Tunkhannock, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief on Feb. 20, 2015; and to criminal trespass on Feb. 20, 2015.

