Wyoming County Guilty Pleas 4/13/2017

The former Wyoming County public safety director was sentenced to two years of probation in two cases, one involving the purchase of more than $90,000 in toner cartridges the county may never use. a- John Edward Barral, 29, of Tunkhannock, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief on Feb. 20, 2015; and to criminal trespass on Feb. 20, 2015.

