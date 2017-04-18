Mother giraffe and calf bonding, says zoologist and Tunkhannock Area grad Posted at
A baby giraffe and his mother, April, who received international attention when the pregnancy and birth were broadcast live via webcam, are doing well and bonding, said zoologist and Tunkhannock Area graduate Allysa Swilley. “The only thing really different is we don't allow Oliver in the stall,” Swilley said, referring to the calf's father.
