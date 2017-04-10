Meet filmmakers, see variety at Dietrich movie festival

Travel through Kolkata via Google Earth to figure out a young boy's past, take a deeper look at a black family torn apart by generational divides and racial inequality in 1950s Pittsburgh, and learn more about the stray cats of Istanbul at this year's Dietrich Theater Spring Film Festival. The annual event kicks off Friday at the Tunkhannock theater and runs through April 27, screening 23 films ranging from Oscar nominees to foreign films to documentaries.

