In Your Neighborhood
The Humane Society of Wyoming County sponsors a low-cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic for dogs and cats. It's held in Tunkhannock at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. - noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Tallblonde58
|11
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Out4blood
|4
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC