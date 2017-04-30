Crime Spree Across Northern Tier Ends...

Crime Spree Across Northern Tier Ends with Man Behind Bars

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

It took several days for police to catch the man they say was responsible for a crime spree that spanned the northern tier counties and ended with an arrest in Wilkes-Barre. Troopers say Joseph Parkhurst, 32, of Stevensville robbed a gas station in Wyoming County Thursday at knifepoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) May 2 Tallblonde58 11
News Police charge four in OF (Dec '09) Apr '17 JJ genell 3
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC