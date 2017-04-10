Crafting a Space
Butch Comegys / Staff PhotographerHandmade jewelry made with recyclable materials by artist and owner Kari Johnson of AOS Metals, located at Bogart Court behind Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Scranton. That changed more quickly than the 36-year-old could have imagined when her return to Northeast Pennsylvania after more than a decade - initially intended to be temporary, likely on the way to New York - culminated with her opening AOS Metals in downtown Scranton.
