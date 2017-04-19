Bicyclist in Critical Condition After...

Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Hit and Run in Tunkhannock

Wednesday Apr 19

Police tell us Andrew Razawich was hit around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Bridge Street in Tunkhannock. The driver didn't stop.

