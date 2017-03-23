Tunkhannock School District to Recons...

Tunkhannock School District to Reconsolidate Schools

WNEP-TV Moosic

A school district in Wyoming County has voted to move forward with a plan that reconfigures and consolidates all buildings for the 2018-2019 school year. The Tunkhannock School District released a statement Thursday outlining the school board's decision to move ahead with "Option 6" - consolidating all outlying elementary school buildings and reconfiguring the grade set up.

