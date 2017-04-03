Tunkhannock School District in Penn. looks to close three elementary schools
As parents arrived at Mill City Elementary School Friday morning... A stark reality hit many of them. This school -- along with the Evans Falls and Mehoopany Elementary Schools will soon be closing.
