Powerful Winds Topple Partially Built Barn In Wyoming County
Planks of wood and metal lay crumpled on the ground at the Locust Grove Farm near Tunkhannock as a partially built barn became a victim of the heavy winds overnight. Dennis Brown took over the farm from his parents and building the barn was one of his first projects as owner.
