Powerful Winds Topple Partially Built...

Powerful Winds Topple Partially Built Barn In Wyoming County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Planks of wood and metal lay crumpled on the ground at the Locust Grove Farm near Tunkhannock as a partially built barn became a victim of the heavy winds overnight. Dennis Brown took over the farm from his parents and building the barn was one of his first projects as owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) Nov '16 Link Cornell 10
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
Public boat access Oct '16 Jack 1
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,048 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC