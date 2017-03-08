Pennsylvania Integrated Library Syste...

Pennsylvania Integrated Library System adds new members

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Library Technology Guides automation update

Pennsylvania Integrated Library System , a consortium of Evergreen libraries, grew in 2016 adding the 8-member Blair County Library System , the Pocono Mountain Public Library in Tobyhanna, PA, and the Eastern Monroe Public Library in Stroudsburg, PA. All of these libraries are now live on SPARK, the PaILS-operated, open source, Evergreen-based ILS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tunkhannock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug bust (Apr '13) Jan '17 Out4blood 4
Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12) Nov '16 Link Cornell 10
meshoppen pa (Dec '06) Nov '16 Link Cornell 13
New german grocery store locating to the USA. Nov '16 charly 1
How to create many job's Nov '16 Art 1
I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09) Nov '16 Kimmy 26
Public boat access Oct '16 Jack 1
See all Tunkhannock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tunkhannock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Wyoming County was issued at March 11 at 3:31PM EST

Tunkhannock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tunkhannock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Tunkhannock, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC