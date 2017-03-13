Nancy Parlo: Sense of charm makes small town special
The executive director of the Tunkhannock Business and Professional Association was hired seven or eight years ago to draw the general public to the downtown business district and has had somewhat of a blast doing it. The Clarks Summit resident said the fact that she wasn't "from the town" but enjoyed "coming to the town" was an appeal of the people who hired her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Tunkhannock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug bust (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|Out4blood
|4
|Mary Beth Harshbarger (Dec '12)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|10
|meshoppen pa (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Link Cornell
|13
|New german grocery store locating to the USA.
|Nov '16
|charly
|1
|How to create many job's
|Nov '16
|Art
|1
|I Hate Gin's Tavern (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Kimmy
|26
|Public boat access
|Oct '16
|Jack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tunkhannock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC